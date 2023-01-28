Saturday AM Forecast: Enjoy the drytime, rain is moving in

Gloomy looking start but no rain expected today. Sunday will be a different story.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Overcast skies to start the day. The perk of a cloudy start is a beautiful sunrise. Today there will be partly sunny skies, but no rain in the forecast. Temperatures will creep near 70° by the afternoon hours. Into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will build in from the south as the next rainmaker approaches, and temperatures will stay warm in the upper-50s.

Up Next: Sunday is shaping up to be a total washout. Showers and storms will start early as our next cold front approaches the Capital Area. You can expect to see widespread showers for most of the day starting just after sunrise. There will be several rounds of rain with 1-3” of rain possible, localized areas could pick up well over that. Flash flooding for low-lying areas is our main concern for Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the upper-60s in the afternoon and stay muggy and warm overnight near 59°. The rainy muggy pattern will continue into the start of the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will not be total washouts but there will be plenty of lingering moisture to help fuel some isolated showers in the afternoons. By Wednesday, the cold front that moved through on Sunday will stall out over the Gulf coast bringing scattered showers into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Once the system finally moves out we will be much cooler and drier heading into your next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.