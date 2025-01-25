Saturday AM Forecast: Done with freezing temperatures for now, rain chances on the rise

After being below freezing every night this past week, we are finally done with the freezing temperatures. We will be trading the cold pattern, for a warmer and wetter pattern.

Today & Tonight: After freezing temperatures in the morning, we will warm into the upper 50s during the day. Skies will be mainly sunny, with only some passing high clouds. Tonight, lows will be in the middle 40s, and cloud coverage will be on the rise. This will be the first signs of change.

Up Next: Highs on Sunday will warm into the middle 60s. Clouds will thicken throughout the day ahead of a slow moving frontal system. Isolated showers will be possible before the day is over, especially north and west of the Metro Area. Rain chances will increase even further late Sunday and early on Monday. Some showers will be possible for the morning commute. The previously mentioned frontal system will likely stall around the area. This will result in lingering clouds and spotty showers through the middle of the week. As for temperatures, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with lows in the 50s. By the end of next week, there is a signal for a period of steadier, even heavy rain as that front tries to kick through the region.

