Saturday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier for the weekend
After the storm system yesterday, we are looking much cooler and drier this weekend. Highs will be running generally in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees.
Today & Tonight:
Up Next: We keep some high clouds around on Sunday. It remains cool, with highs in the low-60s. We start off next week on a dry note with temperatures gradually warming with each day. Highs return to the 80s by mid to late week. By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will once again be on the rise.
-- Balin
