Saturday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier for the weekend

After the storm system yesterday, we are looking much cooler and drier this weekend. Highs will be running generally in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees.

Today & Tonight: While a stray sprinkle is possible, today looks mostly dry. It will be a decent bit cooler with highs near 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. If you are headed out to watch some LSU baseball today, it would not be a bad idea to bring a light jacket. Tonight, clouds will begin to decrease in coverage. This will allow our lows to get into the upper 40's.

Up Next: We keep some high clouds around on Sunday. It remains cool, with highs in the low-60s. We start off next week on a dry note with temperatures gradually warming with each day. Highs return to the 80s by mid to late week. By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will once again be on the rise.

