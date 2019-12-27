Sammy's Grill in Baton Rouge and Prairieville on brink of eviction

Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville are on the brink of eviction due to unpaid rent.

The Advocate reports that Donnie Jarreau purchased both of the restaurant locations from Sammy Nagem, in May.

Jarreau and a third party, Ryan Jumonville, paid $7.4 million for the restaurants and agreed to lease them back to Nagem.

Jarreau says he's optimistic a deal can be worked out, as long as Nagem follows through on making payments, which is something Nagem agreed to do via an email.

That said, in December, Jarreau filed paperwork seeking eviction of Sammy's. According to those suits, Nagem failed to pay rent in October and November.

Jarreau told The Advocate, "Whatever financial issues Sammy is having, we hope we can work through it. But we have to put things in legal notices to protect our interests."

According to the suit, Nagem owes more than $52,400 in unpaid rent for the Highland Road property.

The suit also says Nagem hasn't furnished certificates of property and general liability insurance on the Highland Road restaurant, which was one of the terms of the rental agreement.

Nagem also submitted rent checks that were returned due to insufficient funds, so Jarreau said he must make the payment via a certified check.

Earlier this year, in June, Sammy's closed its Zachary location.