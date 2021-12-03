58°
Saints' Taysom Hill expected to keep playing despite hand injury

Friday, December 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Quarterback Taysom Hill suffered an injury to his throwing hand during Thursday night's loss to the Cowboys, though he is expected to continue playing.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hill suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger, though the injury will not require surgery.  

Hill, who got the start Thursday over struggling back-up Trevor Siemian, has already missed several games this season due to a concussion. Siemian went 0-4 as the Saints starter after taking over for an injured Jameis Winston in the team's Halloween win over the Buccaneers. 

