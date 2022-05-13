70°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints sign former LSU star Jarvis Landry
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints signed former LSU wide receiver and NFL Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.
WHO DAT ???? pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022
Trending News
Landry was released the Browns in March and made five Pro Bowls with the Dolphins and Browns. He saw his production drop a bit though last season having career lows in catches with 52, and yards with 570. Landry now joins Michael Thomas and Chris Oleva in the Saints receiving corps.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Tesla crashes into building, driver says brakes failed
-
Nightly lane closures coming as work on College Drive flyover progresses
-
Livingston Parish council approves moratorium, halting new development for 60 days if...
-
Future of controversial anti-abortion bill uncertain after lawmakers vote to amend it
-
BR firefighter facing neighborhood drainage, road issues turns to 2 On Your...