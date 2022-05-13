70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saints sign former LSU star Jarvis Landry

Friday, May 13 2022
By: Corey Rholdon

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints signed former LSU wide receiver and NFL Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. 

Landry was released the Browns in March and made five Pro Bowls with the Dolphins and Browns. He saw his production drop a bit though last season having career lows in catches with 52, and yards with 570. Landry now joins Michael Thomas and Chris Oleva in the Saints receiving corps. 

