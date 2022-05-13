Saints sign former LSU star Jarvis Landry

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints signed former LSU wide receiver and NFL Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

WHO DAT ???? pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

Landry was released the Browns in March and made five Pro Bowls with the Dolphins and Browns. He saw his production drop a bit though last season having career lows in catches with 52, and yards with 570. Landry now joins Michael Thomas and Chris Oleva in the Saints receiving corps.