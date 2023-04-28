65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans Saints pick defensive end, running back during Friday rounds of NFL Draft

3 hours 27 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, April 28 2023 Apr 28, 2023 April 28, 2023 7:03 PM April 28, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints selected defensive end Isaiah Foskey as the 40th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Foskey is headed down to the Big Easy from Notre Dame.

Trending News

As for round three, the Saints snagged TCU running back Kendre Miller at pick 71. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days