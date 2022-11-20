51°
Final: Saints come back to beat Rams 27-20

Sunday, November 20 2022
By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - After trailing the Rams 14-10 at the half, the Saints had two scores in the third quarter and only allowed 3 points in the second half, beating the Rams 27-20. 

