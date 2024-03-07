Saints expected to release Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS - Michael Thomas is expected to be released from the New Orleans Saints some time before the start of the league year next week.

According to sports columnist Jeff Duncan, "it's not a matter of if the Saints move on, but when" they release the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Thomas' last catch as a Saint was during the team's Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12. Thomas was tackled by two defenders and left the field for the last time that season.

Thomas was drafted by the Saints in 2016 and spent his entire career in New Orleans, where he racked up multiple receiving records. He would end his career with 6,569 career yards.

He was one of Drew Brees’ go-to targets and his departure would further distance the team's current regime from the tenure of both Brees and former-head coach Sean Payton.