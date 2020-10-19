Saints reportedly to face off against Panthers at New Orleans Superdome

NEW ORLEANS - Recent talks of the Saints playing their next few games in Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium have reportedly reached their end, with Saints officials agreeing to allow the team to face off against the Carolina Panthers at the Superdome this weekend, according to sports reporter Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

The Saints have informed the Carolina Panthers that there will be no schedule change for this Sunday's game. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 19, 2020

Duncan tweeted the news Monday morning.

While Baton Rouge was happy to welcome the Saints to Tiger Stadium, the "quick turnaround time and LSU's home game against South Carolina on Saturday night made playing the Panthers game there logistically impossible," Duncan explained in a Monday morning tweet.

Talks of relocating of the Saints games to Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium were due to coronavirus restrictions preventing fans from attending games in the Superdome.

The Saints last played in Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium fifteen years ago due to the impact of Hurricane Katrina. Apparently, a repeat of that make-shift arrangement will not be necessary as New Orleans gradually reopens an increasing number of facilities as it moves through the final phase of its reopening process amid the novel coronavirus.

The Saints will face the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 12 noon.