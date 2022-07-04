Latest Weather Blog
Runaway teen among 3 arrested after deadly robbery in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - Three people were arrested, including a 15-year-old runaway, after a robbery attempt left one person dead in Tangipahoa Parish over the weekend.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home just outside Ponchatoula city limits. There, deputies found 21-year-old Joshua Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds.
Taylor was rushed to North Oaks hospital in Hammond but ultimately died from his injuries. The sheriff's office later labeled the events that led to Taylor's killing as a "robbery gone wrong."
Three people were taken into custody: Breona Johnson, 18; Devante Collins, 24; and an unidentified 15-year-old girl. Investigators later determined the teen was a missing from the New Orleans area who ran away from home.
All three suspects face counts of second-degree murder, among other charges.
No other details were immediately available.
