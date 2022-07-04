91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Runaway teen among 3 arrested after deadly robbery in Ponchatoula

1 hour 4 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022 Jul 4, 2022 July 04, 2022 11:10 AM July 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Three people were arrested, including a 15-year-old runaway, after a robbery attempt left one person dead in Tangipahoa Parish over the weekend. 

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home just outside Ponchatoula city limits. There, deputies found 21-year-old Joshua Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Taylor was rushed to North Oaks hospital in Hammond but ultimately died from his injuries. The sheriff's office later labeled the events that led to Taylor's killing as a "robbery gone wrong."

Three people were taken into custody: Breona Johnson, 18; Devante Collins, 24; and an unidentified 15-year-old girl. Investigators later determined the teen was a missing from the New Orleans area who ran away from home.

All three suspects face counts of second-degree murder, among other charges.

Trending News

No other details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days