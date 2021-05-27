Ronald Greene's family meeting with governor as activists call for criminal charges in deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE - The family of Ronald Greene, a man who died in police custody after being beaten and tased, will meet with Governor John Bel Edwards as activists gather at the state Capitol to call for the arrests of the officers involved.

The NAACP and Urban League of Louisiana are spearheading the demonstration on the steps of the capitol building around 3 p.m. Thursday. Greene's family, as well as their attorneys, are expected to attend after meeting with the governor around 1 o'clock.

Click here to watch the rally live at 3 p.m.

Ronald Greene’s family and their attorneys say they have a meeting with @LouisianaGov around 1pm. They claim it’s largely ceremonial since they’ve met with him already in the fall and nothing has changed. @WBRZ #InvestigativeUnit #RonaldGreene pic.twitter.com/lYEWRmex55 — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) May 27, 2021

The event comes about a week after the Associated Press published leaked body camera video of Greene's arrest from May 2019 which showed officers beating and repeatedly tasing Greene after a pursuit just outside Monroe, Louisiana. WBRZ first reported on Greene's death in September 2020, but Louisiana State Police refused to officially release video from the arrest until last week when the AP published the leaked footage.

The ranking officer in Greene's arrest was also accused of withholding body camera video of the arrest.

Federal and state investigations into the actions of the troopers involved are ongoing.