Road 'exploded' due to heat, St. Tammany Parish officials say
COVINGTON - St. Tammany is the latest parish in south Louisiana to report heat-related problems affecting its roads.
On Thursday, parish officials said multiple sections of Holiday Square Boulevard in Covington "exploded" from the heat. The road was patched up with a temporary fix.
We’re not the only ones tired of this ridiculous heat. Our roads are too!— St. Tammany Parish (@STPGOV) July 6, 2023
Several sections of Holiday Square Blvd. exploded from the heat. The good news is the heat is no match for our dedicated and hardworking Public Works crews, who quickly responded and made a temporary fix! pic.twitter.com/rQ6xjZMqZM
It comes less than a week after multiple major roadways in the capital area buckled amid an excessive heat warning.
