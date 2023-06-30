Two major roads buckle due to extreme temperatures across the state

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Road crews are staying busy this summer as the Lousiana heat is causing concrete streets to expand and buckle, creating ramps in the road.

"It's so hot, I literally hit this road ramp and was in like Dukes of Hazzard of something," driver Jeremy Bourgeois said.

On Friday, two major roads required maintenance after buckling. The first one happened on I-10 in Sorrento around 11 a.m., causing massive backups.

The other one happened on N Range Ave. in Denham Springs. There's no timetable for when this buckle happened, but one driver said he noticed a bump there last week.

"I remember driving northbound and I noticed a big bump as I was moving," driver Phillip Miller said. "I looked back and from my estimation is was about a four inch difference in height."

I spoke with David Morvant, a project manager who says this happens often in Louisiana.

"This is definitely a extreme temperature problem, it's happening in multiple cities across Louisiana right now," Morvant said.

So, how does the heat cause an entire road to buckle?

"You have expansion that isn't allowed to transfer down the line," Morvant said. "So as you get an isolated bit of expansion, there's no way for it to like I say expand horizontally so your joints start to move vertically."

Crews were able to repair both roads by removing the damaged concrete and filling the hole with a hot mix of asphalt. In the meantime, make sure to keep your eyes on the road for any unexpected ramps.

We reached out to DOTD, who said they have had numerous instances of buckling across the state, but haven't kept an exact number because it is treated as regular maintenance work.