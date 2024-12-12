Anti-hazing bill introduced after Max Gruver's death passes Senate, heads to president's desk

WASHINGTON — Legislation aimed at improving the reporting and prevention of hazing on college campuses has passed both chambers of Congress unanimously and is now heading to the president's desk, Sen. Bill Cassidy said Thursday.

The Stop Campus Hazing Act, which Cassidy, R-La., introduced with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was written after LSU student Max Gruver died being hazed at a September 2017 Phi Beta Theta fraternity event. The Senate gave the bill final passage on Wednesday.

If the bill is signed, colleges would be required to include hazing incidents in their annual security reports so students and their parents can make informed decisions about joining organizations on campus, the bill's sponsors said. Colleges would have to publish on their websites the institution's hazing prevention policies and list the organizations that have violated them.

"Every student should feel safe on their college campus," Cassidy said. "By increasing transparency, the Stop Campus Hazing Act ensures that hazing is never ignored. Proud to see this legislation pass Congress and look forward to it becoming law."

Following their son's death, the Gruver family launched the Max Gruver Foundation, a non-profit group that hopes to end hazing. Gruver's father has also become an advocate for ending hazing on campuses, appearing in September on ABC News with other victims' families to show that "we need much stronger state laws against hazing for penalties."

Since Gruver's death, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Max Gruver Act, which defines hazing and lays out penalties in an effort to prevent it.

Gruver had participated in what Phi Delta Theta called its "Bible Study" event, a hazing ritual at which fraternity members would quiz pledges on the history of the fraternity and force them to drink a potent alcohol known as "Diesel" when they answered incorrectly. An affidavit showed that Gruver was unfairly targeted during the event, WBRZ reported previously.