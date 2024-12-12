59°
Multiple dogs die after heater beneath patio triggers blaze at Berwick home
BERWICK — Berwick firefighters said several dogs died Thursday while trapped in their pen after a fire broke out beneath a patio.
Firefighters responded to a Seventh Street home near Utah Street at 4:45 a.m. Fire officials said the fire began in an attached patio and was contained to the area, only causing the nearby home heat damage.
No residents or firefighters were injured, but several dogs were killed. The firefighters said it's believed the fire was caused by a heater in a dog pen and that the animals couldn't escape.
