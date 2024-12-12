Livingston deputies arrest 10 men, accuse them of seeking underage children on social media

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had arrested 10 men and accused them of indecent behavior, saying they were "seeking out underage children" using social media.

Livingston Parish deputies arrested the men, who were from multiple parishes, after a November investigation in collaboration with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana Homeland Security Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The following men were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center:

- Alexander Brown, 39, from Church Point;

- Julio Cazares, 28, from Plaquemine;

- Victor Conrad, 27, from St. Francisville;

- Joshua Denmon, 34, from Logansport;

- Robert Gilbert, 55, from St. Amant;

- Marcus Kelly, 44, from Ruston;

- Landon Lemay, 27, from Plaquemine;

- Andre Montgomery, 56, from New Orleans;

- Charles Scott, 36, from Morgan City; and

- Jakob Titone, 26, from Maurepas.

Each of the men was charged with indecent behavior, while all except Conrad were also charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor.