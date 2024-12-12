59°
Man sentenced to probation for fatal 2023 hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old who was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in court Wednesday.
Jacob Knazs surrendered to police on March 16, 2023, days after he drove away from a crash on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard that left 32-year-old Breunkia Collins critically injured. She was taken to a hospital where she died the next day. Knazs bonded out for $330 hours after he was booked into jail.
In October, Knazs pleaded guilty to one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in a fatality. During court Wednesday, he was sentenced to probation.
Court documents say he will be on supervised probation for three years, pay $5,000 in restitution and do 200 hours of community service.
