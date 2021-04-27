Report: NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk interested in Southern head football job

Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0

BATON ROUGE - Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marshall Faulk and Southern University reportedly have "mutual interest" in Faulk becoming the new head football coach for the Jaguars.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport tweeted Tuesday that Southern has had conversations with the Louisiana native, but nothing official has happened yet.

The trend may be catching on: HOF RB Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest about Faulk becoming its head coach, source said. There’s been conversations. Nothing is done, but the Louisiana native could follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders as a SWAC HC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

The news comes a week after Coach Dawson Odums left Southern for the head coaching position at Norfolk State University.

Faulk, a New Orleans native had a storied career in the NFL which included playing on a Super Bowl-winning Rams team alongside fellow hall of famer Kurt Warner.