Report: NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk interested in Southern head football job

Tuesday, April 27 2021
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marshall Faulk and Southern University reportedly have "mutual interest" in Faulk becoming the new head football coach for the Jaguars. 

NFL insider Ian Rapaport tweeted Tuesday that Southern has had conversations with the Louisiana native, but nothing official has happened yet. 

The news comes a week after Coach Dawson Odums left Southern for the head coaching position at Norfolk State University.

Faulk, a New Orleans native had a storied career in the NFL which included playing on a Super Bowl-winning Rams team alongside fellow hall of famer Kurt Warner. 

