Report: Bethany Church sells empty land, clearing way for likely Amazon facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Bethany Church has reportedly sold a patch of land along I-10 to developers working with Amazon, making way for the online retail giant's new facility in the capital area.

According to the Advocate, documents filed with the EBR Clerk of Court's Office Tuesday say the roughly 34-acre plot of land was sold to ALM Baton Rouge LLC.

ALM has the same mailing address as USAA Real Estate, which has bought land and leased it to Amazon for distribution and fulfillment centers near San Antonio, Tampa, Minneapolis and Riverside, California. Sales documents also reference Seefried Industrial Properties, which has built distribution centers.

It was first learned in January that the church's excess land was zoned to allow a 111,000 square-foot distribution center.

A source close to Bethany said while the land wasn't for sale, they were approached with an offer they couldn't refuse. Representatives for the church said they couldn't comment much further than that at the time, but they did make a point of saying the iconic three crosses will not be touched.