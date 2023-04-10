Report: Baton Rouge men caught smuggling undocumented immigrants in Texas; chase caught on video

Photo: Texas DPS (via FOX News)

KINNEY COUNTY, Tx. - Two Baton Rouge men were arrested after Texas law enforcement caught them smuggling several undocumented immigrants near the U.S.-Mexico border, FOX News reported.

The men were identified as 26-year-old Donald Ray Graves and the passenger as Najoua Jabarie Harris, 25. Parish records show both men are from Baton Rouge.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made the arrests after a chase in Kinney County around 9 a.m. Friday. Officials told FOX News they initially tried to stop the vehicle over a traffic violation.

A chase ensued after the driver refused to pull over, and the car only stopped after it crashed through a gate and stalled.

Both suspects tried to run away but were captured. Officers searched the vehicle and found the six immigrants inside, two of whom were inside the trunk.

Both men have extensive criminal records in East Baton Rouge Parish, including charges for drugs and weapons.