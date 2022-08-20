Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case

BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence.

The jury opted to pretermit Demetriyon Grim's charges related to the Feb. 25 shooting, which include two counts each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Though Grim, 21, won't be formally charged for the time being, the decision doesn't mean he is cleared in the killings yet. District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office plans to review evidence and pursue charges against Grim once again.

As of Friday afternoon, Grim remains in the East Baton Rouge jail. It's unclear whether he'll be allowed to bond out or if his other charges would keep him jailed.

Grim was booked in April, over a month after the shooting which unfolded on Bluebonnet Boulevard just outside the mall. Two people were killed in the drive-by attack, and two others were hurt.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit also found that Grim was tied to the Banks Town Mafia, a group that was targeted by local law enforcement in a gang crackdown around that same time.