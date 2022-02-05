Recovery a big topic at District 5 town hall meeting

BATON ROUGE - City leaders discussed recovery at a town-hall style meeting Thursday.



Councilwoman Erika Green held the meeting at Antioch A Full Baptist Church. Nearly a dozen people got to ask questions about the city's initiative to get back to normal after a rough year.



Presentations came from the Department of Public Works, Restore Louisiana Homeowners Program and the city personnel. District 5 constituents had the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the new things happening in their district.



"The key points to me were restore, how people could recover because we lost alot and the action of the flood," said Dorris Hawkins, who attends every quarter meeting.



Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome made an appearance and spoke briefly about the Alton Sterling decision and how she believes in the city of Baton Rouge's resiliency.



"We have to stay civically engaged, make sure we're informed on what the next stages are. We have to make sure that we, if we choose to peacefully assemble that we do that in the most respectful way. And that we continue the diolague and the active dialogue between the community and police," Councilwoman Erika Green said. She continued, saying she hopes everyone will exercise their right to assemble peacefully.