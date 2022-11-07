Latest Weather Blog
Record-breaking heat AGAIN today
Two days of record-breaking heat across the Capital Area. We could go for a three day stretch.
Sunday started the warming pattern. The upper levels are playing a big part in the local forecast. A broad area of high pressure has moved over the area. With the high locked in, our forecast will not see very many changes.
Today we have already broken the record of 85° set in 2005. There is still plenty of time to see temperatures continue to climb into the upper-80s this afternoon.
Yesterday we completely blew the record out of the water with a daytime high of 89°. The record was previously set in 2005 with high temperatures at 86°.
Tomorrow the same pattern is set to repeat. There is a chance to see some fog at the start of the day but as the fog lifts we will be left with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually heat back into the upper-80s. The lucky number to beat tomorrow is 87°.
Trending News
The pattern will begin to change starting Wednesday, and we will be back feeling more seasonable. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aerial view of LSU fans storming Tiger Stadium
-
Seismic activity detected during LSU's overtime win against Bama
-
One taken to hospital after shooting near Baton Rouge Zoo Monday morning
-
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the the LSU versus Alabama...
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0