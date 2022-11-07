Record-breaking heat AGAIN today

Two days of record-breaking heat across the Capital Area. We could go for a three day stretch.

Sunday started the warming pattern. The upper levels are playing a big part in the local forecast. A broad area of high pressure has moved over the area. With the high locked in, our forecast will not see very many changes.

Today we have already broken the record of 85° set in 2005. There is still plenty of time to see temperatures continue to climb into the upper-80s this afternoon.

Yesterday we completely blew the record out of the water with a daytime high of 89°. The record was previously set in 2005 with high temperatures at 86°.

Tomorrow the same pattern is set to repeat. There is a chance to see some fog at the start of the day but as the fog lifts we will be left with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually heat back into the upper-80s. The lucky number to beat tomorrow is 87°.