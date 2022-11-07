83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Record-breaking heat AGAIN today

3 hours 24 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022 Nov 7, 2022 November 07, 2022 1:30 PM November 07, 2022 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Two days of record-breaking heat across the Capital Area. We could go for a three day stretch.

Sunday started the warming pattern. The upper levels are playing a big part in the local forecast. A broad area of high pressure has moved over the area. With the high locked in, our forecast will not see very many changes.

Today we have already broken the record of 85° set in 2005. There is still plenty of time to see temperatures continue to climb into the upper-80s this afternoon.

Yesterday we completely blew the record out of the water with a daytime high of 89°. The record was previously set in 2005 with high temperatures at 86°.

Tomorrow the same pattern is set to repeat. There is a chance to see some fog at the start of the day but as the fog lifts we will be left with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually heat back into the upper-80s. The lucky number to beat tomorrow is 87°.

The pattern will begin to change starting Wednesday, and we will be back feeling more seasonable. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

