Rapper NBA YoungBoy rumored among group detained in Baton Rouge Monday night

1 hour 17 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 September 28, 2020 9:38 PM September 28, 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities detained several people after reports of potentially illegal activity Monday night on 38th Street.

Social media posts suggest that Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was among those detained.

In response to a question about the involvement of NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, officers said people were detained but did not confirm if the rapper was involved or arrested.

This is a developing story.

