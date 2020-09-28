65°
Latest Weather Blog
Rapper NBA YoungBoy rumored among group detained in Baton Rouge Monday night
BATON ROUGE - Authorities detained several people after reports of potentially illegal activity Monday night on 38th Street.
Social media posts suggest that Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was among those detained.
In response to a question about the involvement of NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, officers said people were detained but did not confirm if the rapper was involved or arrested.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone
-
Officials say progress being made in plan for new Mississippi River bridge,...
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle Monday night
-
Louisiana COVID-19 special session opens with power debate
-
Dozens of La. bars, including several in capital area, have licenses pulled...