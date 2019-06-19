92°
Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves named one of America's top CEO's

Wednesday, June 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Local businessman Todd Graves is one of the top CEO's in the country, according to a group that rates company heads based on anonymous employee testimonies.

The new data released by Glassdoor ranked the Raising Cane's founder as the #1 CEO in Louisiana and #28 in the entire USA. He's ranked #2 in the restaurant category nationwide.

The data comes from anonymous, voluntary surveys of the restaurant chain's employees.

Todd Graves opened his first restaurant in Baton Rouge, just outside the gates of LSU. The company now has 440 locations spread across 27 states and 6 countries.

