Rain brings mosquito boom in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - With more rain on the way the city of Denham Springs plans to rev up its mosquito spraying program.



The city started its own program a few months ago but eventually stopped last month after complaints about mosquitoes died down. However, the buzz is back after rain the past few weekends.



"The past few weeks they've been pretty heavy, and when I walk outside they attack me. I immediately get my spray, because I know what they're capable of," said resident Beverly Berdon. "I just don't want to get stung, because I'm afraid I'll get West Nile."



Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry plans to roll out the mosquito truck this week when the weather cooperates.



"We have the chemicals on the way. We have the equipment and manpower to do so, so we're going to start spraying as soon as we can. We're waiting for this weather to move through this evening and we'll be able to start again," he said.



The city expects to spray for another month or so after the chemicals arrive.