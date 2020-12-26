Raging fire destroys Livingston Parish bar overnight

PORT VINCENT - Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a massive fire at the Bayview Tavern along Colyel Creek Christmas night.

The bar is on Hwy. 16 between Port Vincent and French Settlement.

Fire crews were dispatched to a report of the fire engulfing the building before 11 p.m. Friday. Soon after, initial crews responding to the scene began requesting help, including additional firefighters and equipment.

The restaurant appears to have been permanently closed within the last two years.

People shared memories of happier times there as they posted pictures of the fire on social media. Pictures shared online showed flames swallowing most of the building which was nestled between the highway and waterway with a wraparound porch, dock and boat launch.

About 45 minutes after the initial dispatch, social media user Lindsey Lambert shared a picture of the building burned to its foundation. The fire left only a smoldering heap of debris.

Fire crews likely won't know what sparked the fire until later Saturday or Sunday.

