Prosecutors: Gonzales man sexually abused dog, had child porn in his home

GONZALES - Federal prosecutors announced Thursday a man in Ascension Parish was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison after he shared child pornography over Facebook and violated an animal.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Taylor Haynes, 29, of Gonzales will spend that time in federal prison and then face five years under supervised release, during which he's restricted from contact with minors. He is also ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution to his victims.

Haynes was arrested after law enforcement received a tip that he shared child pornography through Facebook's instant messenger. Investigators then obtained a warrant to search his home and discovered more than 20 images and 40 videos of minors performing sex acts, including some under the age of 12.

The search also uncovered pictures and videos that appeared to show Haynes sexually abusing a dog, prosecutors said.

Haynes must also register as a sex offender for life.