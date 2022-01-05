Prominent lawyer involved in another incident involving weapon at his home on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: Parish records indicate Hayes was released from jail Tuesday evening.

Read the original story below:

BATON ROUGE - A Gwen's Law hearing held Tuesday for well-connected Baton Rouge lawyer Kevin Hayes, who was booked for domestic violence on New Year's Eve, revealed that a weapon was involved during another domestic incident on Christmas Eve, but law enforcement was never called.

Things escalated five days later when investigators said Hayes put his hands on a woman and attacked her son. Hayes has remained locked up in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail since New Year's Eve.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been following this case closely since Friday, when a bond was set by Commissioner Nicole Robinson even though the District Attorney's Office requested a Gwen's Law hearing. Robinson agreed to the stipulations that the District Attorney's Office wanted, but there was a shift change with the judges who were on duty.

When Judge William Jorden took over, he kept Hayes locked up. At a hearing Tuesday, Hayes agreed to abide by a number of different conditions as Judge Jorden formally set the bond, which Hayes was expected to post.

Hayes was ordered to remove nine of his guns. Court records show he has a collection of rifles, shotguns, and handguns. Those guns will have to be turned over the the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Hayes' history of violence began in 2012, based on what sources told WBRZ. An incident at the Country Club of Louisiana involved a patron having to disarm him at the clubhouse. Hayes eventually went back to his house where deputies had to coax him out using a loud speaker. No court record exists on this case.

In 2020, he was arrested again in Walton County, Florida after sources said he pulled a relative by the hair down a flight of stairs. He was not prosecuted in that case.

Judge Jorden took a strong position in this case, and said if any of the bond obligations are violated, Hayes' bond would be revoked and he would be locked up until his trial.

His bond is $10,000 for the two domestic violence charges he faces.

In addition to removing the guns, a protective order was put into place to protect the victim. Hayes must undergo ankle-monitored supervision and submit to sobriety tests.