Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prison supervisor hospitalized after weekend attack in maximum-security cell block

3 hours 26 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 07 2021 Jun 7, 2021 June 07, 2021 11:06 AM June 07, 2021 in Top Story
By: Chris Nakamoto

JACKSON- A prison supervisor is in critical condition after being stabbed by an inmate, sources told WBRZ Monday.

The supervisor and another corrections officer were attacked Friday at Dixon Correctional in East Feliciana Parish.  The other officer was treated for injuries that were not as severe as the supervisor's injuries.

Multiple sources told Chris Nakamoto and the WBRZ Investigative Unit about the incident.

Sources said the jailers were letting an inmate out of his cell in a maximum-security cell block to take a shower when the attack happened. That inmate was immediately transferred to Angola. As of Monday morning, the state prisons office had not released details about if the inmate will be charged. 

Sources said the inmate used a handmade shank whittled down like an ice pick. The supervisor who is in critical condition was stabbed in the chest and suffered a punctured lung.

According to sources, surveillance cameras captured the incident. 

