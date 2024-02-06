Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution

PRAIRIEVILLE - Their power goes out multiple times a year, sometimes when it's a gorgeous day outside. It happens so often that neighbors living in Tall Timber in Prairieville contacted 2 On Your Side hoping it will solve their power struggles.

In the last year, at least 60 homeowners living along Rustling Oak Drive and Beech Street say they have lost power 20 times. James Arcuri moved to the neighborhood four years ago and says the power has been going out monthly ever since.

"If the wind's over 10 miles an hour you can guarantee the power's going to go out," Arcuri said.

They've learned to live with the outages, buying charcoal grills or having solar powered generators to turn a light on. Margaret Aubin says if she knows weather is going to move into the area she'll adjust her cooking menu for the day.

"You just have to be prepared all the time," Aubin said.

While they have adapted, the frequent outages have worn on them. Sometimes the lights go out three times a day.

"They always have a reason that's usually different than the reason that was just before that one, but still they have never solved the problem," Arcuri said.

These homeowners are in the dark while the other neighborhoods around them are not.

"If they don't consider that ridiculous I don't know what they would consider ridiculous," Arcuri said.

Each time the lights go out Arcuri and Aubin say they wait for a response. A truck or two comes out to their street, makes a repair and then leaves. It's why they are so fed up.

"All they're doing is putting a Band-Aid on the problem, they're not fixing the problem," Arcuri said.

Entergy told 2 On Your Side last month that they found a slack line in the area. The line was pulled tighter and Entergy said service should improve. A few days later the power went out shortly after a storm blew through the area. Entergy said last week it was performing an inspection in the area and would have more information this week.

"Somewhere up the chain somebody know what's going on and they probably even know how to fix it," Aubin said.

Tuesday afternoon, Entergy said that based on its field inspection and outage history, it's planning to take steps to enhance the electric system in the area by mitigating the potential impacts from lightning. While those steps are being worked out, Entergy says it hopes customers will see trucks in their area over the next couple of weeks.