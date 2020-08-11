Possible flu-related death under investigation in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The coroner's office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman whose family and friends said died after being hospitalized with the flu.

“We are currently still investigating that death and have not determined the cause of death yet,” Dr. "Beau" Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner told WBRZ in an emailed statement Tuesday.

But, on Facebook, people who knew Micah Johnson commented that she had been ill with the flu and her condition worsened late Sunday. By Monday, she had died, friends said.

The coroner says Johnson's parents refused an autopsy and other means will have to be used to determine the final cause of death.

News of the woman's passing comes 24-hours before the state will give free flu vaccines to anyone who has yet to be vaccinated. Click HERE for vaccination information. The shots are available Wednesday afternoon at various locations across Louisiana.

Check back for updates.

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz