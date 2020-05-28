81°
Portion of Burbank Drive shut down as HazMat crew responds to gas leak

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Burbank Drive is closed Thursday due to a reported gas leak.

DOTD says the roadways was closed off around 4:40 p.m. between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road because of the incident. The St. George Fire Department says the incident was caused by construction equipment striking a natural gas line under development.

The fire department says there is currently no danger to the public.

