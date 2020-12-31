Popular Little Debbie snack cake now available as a cereal

One of America's favorite snack cakes has been made into a cereal.

The most important meal of the day can now include a bowl of Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal.

Kellogg's marked the original Little Debbie snack cake's 60th anniversary with the rollout of the new product this week.

The cereal features oatmeal cookie cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses, just like the taste of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies.

Kellogg's describes the cereal as including, "crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses feature a sweet, creme-y coating reminiscent of those delightful pies, so each bite delivers the flavor of your favorite childhood snack."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellogg's (@kelloggsus)

Those who want to add the new product to their pantry can find it on store shelves across the U.S. and online for about $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.

For more information, check out Kellogg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.