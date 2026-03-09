Essence Fest 2026 announces festival lineup featuring Cardi B and Patti LaBelle

NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival of Culture announced the first group of performers for its 2026 festival on Monday.

Essence Fest, an annual festival in New Orleans, brings together music, community, food, wellness and experiences that reflect culture across generations.

Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B will make her Essence Fest debut alongside Latto. Singers Brandy and Monica are set to return to the festival lineup, with Kehlani also set to make a return.

Soul singer Patti LaBelle, who has a career spanning over 60 years, will be featured on the festival stage.

The event showcases various entrepreneurs, filmmakers, authors, beauty brands and cultural creators through panels, showcases and marketplace activations.

The festival is scheduled to take place from July 3 to July 5 in the Superdome. Additional performers are expected to be announced leading up to the event.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale.