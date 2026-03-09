2026 legislative session kicks off Monday at Louisiana State Capitol

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The 2026 legislative session starts Monday. 

Louisiana state legislators have filed more than 1,000 bills on topics such as economic incentives, infrastructure improvements, school safety and more. 

Gov. Jeff Landry will join legislators around 1 p.m. to formally kick off the session, with Landry hoping to see his proposal to double the budget of LA Gator, the state's voucher program that gives parents taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition, a proposal opposed by state senate leadership.

Other state legislators have proposed bills that would criminalize aggressive throwing from Mardi Gras floats, allow firearms on college campuses, require the state office of motor vehicles to educate drivers on roundabouts, establish evaluations for Baton Rouge Police Department leadership and more. 

One particular bill, filed by Sen. Regina Barrow, seeks to abolish the Department of Children and Family Services. 

Stay tuned to WBRZ for more coverage of the session as it continues through June 1. 

