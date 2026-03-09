82°
Water outage in Village of French Settlement due to crack in water main

2 hours 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 1:11 PM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — An area of the Village of French Settlement experienced a water outage after crews discovered a cracked water main on Monday afternoon. 

Officials said the water supply had to be shut off along La. 16 between Estelle Lane and Country Lane.

Once water has been restored, offcials said the area will be placed under a precautionary boil-water advisory. 

