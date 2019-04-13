Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival preparing for rain

Ponchatoula - Everything is red this weekend in Ponchatoula for the Strawberry Festival.

It's the 48th year the strawberry capital of the world is hosting this festival. Every year the festival brings in nearly 300,000 people to the 7,000 person town. But this year, folks are hoping to stay dry.

The festival was rained out last year, and this year they are ready just in case.

"We've brought in extra saw dust and dirt so the ground won't be muddy," says festival chairwoman Stacey Miller.

Day two of the Strawberry Festival opens at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.