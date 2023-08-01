Ponchatoula woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at passing vehicle

PONCHATOULA - An argument between neighbors led to a woman being arrested for two counts of attempted murder Sunday.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on Gregoire Lane on Sunday morning.

Detectives found the suspected shooter, 44-year-old Latousha Young, had an argument with her neighbor earlier that morning before the neighbor left the complex. A few hours later, another vehicle pulled into the neighbor's apartment and Young shot at it. A man and a juvenile were inside the vehicle at the time but were not injured.

Young was arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.