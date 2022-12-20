Ponchatoula man wanted for double murder in Houston could be hiding in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA – A man wanted for capital murder in Houston may be in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said Bradlyn Alex McKay, who goes by “Bam,” is from Ponchatoula and could be hiding there.

McKay, 18, is suspected of shooting and killing two men outside of a convenience store in Houston last month.

Houston police believe the victims, who were 29 and 19 years old, were shot and close range and that the shooting on Nov. 17 may be related to drugs or gangs, KTRK-TV reported.

Anyone with information about McKay's whereabouts should contact Ponchatoula Police Detective RJ Hils at (985) 386-6548.