Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday.

Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.

Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon Wednesday.

.@USCGHeartland arriving to assist in the recovery of the body of a man who, witnesses say, deliberately went for a swim in the MS river. pic.twitter.com/MTH0V3uBgI — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) December 7, 2022

Police continued to search the area near the levee into the evening, with a large law enforcement presence lingering there past 5 p.m.

There was still no sign of the man Thursday, and police said they planned to continue the search into Friday.