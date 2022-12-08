75°
Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown

Thursday, December 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday.

Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.

Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon Wednesday.

Police continued to search the area near the levee into the evening, with a large law enforcement presence lingering there past 5 p.m.

There was still no sign of the man Thursday, and police said they planned to continue the search into Friday. 

