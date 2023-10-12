Police seeking man in connection with Sept. road rage shooting

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident last month.

Richard Marin is described as Hispanic/Latino, 5-foot-10 weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last known to reside in the 4600 block of Earl Gros Avenue in Baton Rouge.

A photo shows that Marin has a large tattoo on the side of his face.

Marin is charged with second-degree attempted murder and illegal use of weapons relating to an encounter in the 100 block of LSU Avenue the night of Sept. 29.

Police were called to the scene after a man suffered a "graze" gunshot wound to the chest. The victim said he was stopped at a traffic light at LSU Ave. and Highland Road that had turned green, and the vehicle ahead of him failed to proceed.

The victim honked his horn and the car in front --a 2012 silver Kia Rio -- made a left turn "but engaged in erratic behavior, abruptly slamming the brakes on two separate occasions, nearly causing a collision."

The victim said that behavior continued, with the Kia Rio "repeatedly brake-checking him."

The victim told police he tried unsuccessfully to get the attention of the Rio's driver and that he eventually pulled to the shoulder to allow the silver vehicle to proceed on its own.

That's when the driver of the Rio allegedly turned the vehicle around and confronted the victim.

During the argument, the victim admitted to striking the Rio and telling the driver to leave. Marin is accused of pulling a gun as he drove off, firing two shots.

A witness was interviewed by police and corroborates the account given by the victim.