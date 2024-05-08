Police put out warrant for convicted sex offender for first-degree rape of a child

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a convicted sex offender after he allegedly raped a child.

Police say Christopher Ryan Francis, 51, is wanted for first-degree rape of a victim under thirteen and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The arrest warrant states that Francis told his victim to "keep it a secret" before Francis sexually assaulted the child. The victim disclosed the information to police, which began the investigation.

Francis also is a registered sex offender with an arrest for a sexual offense with a minor.