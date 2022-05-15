88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: One injured in shooting on Jackson Avenue Sunday afternoon

3 hours 18 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, May 15 2022 May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 2:59 PM May 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Jackson Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Jackson Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Trending News

Police said one person was injured, and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days