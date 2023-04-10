Police officer shoots, kills man at Lafayette club; state police investigating

LAFAYETTE - State police are investigating a shooting in which a Lafayette police officer shot and killed someone while working security at a night club.

According to Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a night club on Johnston Street later Sunday night, shortly before 11 p.m.. An officer working security detail at the club reportedly shot a man, who was taken to a hospital where he later died.

LSP did not say why the officer shot the man.

This is a developing story.