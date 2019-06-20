Police: Man threatened victim at gunpoint over his sexuality, charged with hate crimes

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man because he was gay.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 27-year-old Ashton Jones was arrested after a disturbance on La Margie Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Jones had come over to visit one of the two victims but allegedly had a problem with a man at the home because he was homosexual. The three got into an argument, and Jones called the man by several slurs.

Jones is then accused of walking out of the home, retrieving a handgun from his truck and brandishing it at the victims.

Jones was later found at his workplace and arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and hate crimes.