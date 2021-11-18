72°
Police make one arrest, confiscate large sum of narcotics in Avis Avenue drug bust

Thursday, November 18 2021
Source: Baton Rouge Police Department
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Capital area police say a Wednesday, November 17 drug bust resulted in the confiscation of a significant amount of cash, weapons, and drugs.

The Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit on Wednesday partnered with the DEA-HIDTA Task Force and the Baton Rouge Police Special Response Team to arrest 41-year-old Eddie Turner after executing a search warrant located at 9444 Avis Avenue.

Police say they confiscated a host of narcotics, a large sum of money and multiple guns.

Turner was currently out on bond for a Homicide and Possession with intent to distribute Sch II charge.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch I, Possession with Intent to Distribute II, Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch III and Possession of Firearm with CDS. 

