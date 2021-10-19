Police make arrest in deadly shooting on La Annie Drive

BATON ROUGE - An arrest has been made in a Monday evening homicide, police say.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to 1737 La Annie Drive around 7:30 p.m. Monday in regards to a reported shooting that took the life of 22-year-old Arnishika Baker.

Authorities say Demaris Jenks, 24, is believed to have shot and killed Baker in her La Annie Drive home.

Baker passed away at the scene of the crime.

Jenks was later booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder.

The investigation into Baker's death remains ongoing.