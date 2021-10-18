56°
Woman shot and killed near apartment complex on La Annie Drive

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot and killed near the Olive Square Apartments on Monday night.

Baton Rouge Police Department is working the shooting, which happened in the 1700 block of La Annie Drive around 7:30 p.m. 

No more details were immediately available.

